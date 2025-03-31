Hello

Uganda, Kenya sign historic MOU to conserve Mt Elgon ecosystem

Uganda and Kenya have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding on how to conserve the Mt. Elgon Ecosystem Transboundary Biosphere Reserve Centre. Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, signed on behalf of Uganda, while Sylvia Museiya, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, signed on behalf of Kenya. The deal was concluded at the Swom border between Uganda and Kenya in Trans-Nzoia County, Kenya, on Friday.

