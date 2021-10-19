Uganda-Kenya trade: Row over impounded fish is a symptom of bigger underlying issues

A meeting has flopped between Ugandan Minister Hellen Adoa for Fisheries and owners of the impounded fish, who are up to now anonymous, failed to show up. Four trucks of immature fish were impounded by Ugandan authorities over two weeks ago en-route to the Democratic Republic of Congo from Kenya. Even though the lawyer representing the fish owners have run to court challenging the government’s action, Minister Adoa insists they are on the side of the law.