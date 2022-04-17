UGANDA RAILWAYS’ REPORT :Report recommends punishment for privatization unit

A report on the disposal of assets of Uganda Railways Corporation has recommended punitive measures against individuals at the Ministry of Finance's Privatisation Unit. The action will be anchored on whether the Inspectorate of Government, which recommended taking up a further investigation, upholds the established anomalies relating to irregular disposal of Nsambya land. The probe by the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, which tabled the report in the august house arose from queries raised by the Auditor General.