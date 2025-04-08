Uganda Railways suspends commuter services due to track failure

Uganda Railways Corporation has temporarily suspended all commuter and passenger train services following a track embankment failure at Namanve last week. According to Uganda Railways Corporation, the incident compromised the structural integrity of the railway line, prompting a full suspension of operations. In a statement issued on Sunday, Uganda Railways Corporation announced that the disruption affects all commuter and passenger train services along the Kampala-Mukono route. The corporation expressed its commitment to restoring services by April 14th. NTV's Steven Mbidde spoke with the Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Uganda Railways Corporation earlier today.