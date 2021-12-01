Uganda requires Shs28.5tn to avert 140,000 new HIV/AIDS infections by 2030
The Uganda AIDS Commission says the country requires an investment of eight billion US dollars which is approximately 28.5 trillion shillings to avert 140 thousand new infections by 2030. Currently, government provides a paltry one billion shillings out of the annual requirement of over two trillion shillings. The Commission’s Director Dr Nelson Musoba says the money is needed for the purchase of commodities, medicines and health supplies among other things.