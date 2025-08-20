Hello

Video

Uganda’s aviation at crossroads, infrastructure advances amid governance turmoil

Uganda’s aviation sector is growing with new infrastructure and improved regional connections, but governance challenges persist. President Museveni recently fired 152 UCAA staff over corruption and inefficiency. Entebbe’s new terminal is almost complete, aiming to boost passenger capacity to 3.5 million this year, with a 2033 goal of 6 million. Uganda Airlines reports progress despite ongoing corruption issues. Joining us is Mr. Fred Bamwesigye, UCAA Director General, to discuss these developments and what they mean for the future of Uganda’s aviation.

