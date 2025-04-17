Hello

Uganda's BPO sector poised to generate $3 Million in revenue

In February this year, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance launched a project aimed at creating employment opportunities for young people and positioning Uganda as a leading outsourcing destination in Africa. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT, says the emergence of several BPO firms in the country proves that there is potential to generate over 3 million in revenue from business process outsourcing by the end of this year.

