Video

Uganda's Coffee industry faces uncertainty after UCDA dissolution

Questions about the future of Uganda's coffee business are emerging days after Parliament passed the controversial Coffee Amendment Bill 2024, which saw the dissolution of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority. Some members of the public are concerned that, following the dissolution of the UCDA, a single firm, Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Limited, could claim monopoly control over the entire coffee value addition chain. However, the government has ruled out such a possibility. So, what exactly is the matter of contention?

