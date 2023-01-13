UGANDA’S PUBLIC DEBT: Experts warn of adverse effects over continued borrowing
In a bid to revive the stagnated economy, the government has taken to cutting funding across the board in the National Budget Framework Paper that was recently tabled before Parliament’s Committee on Finance. The government has gone on a course of borrowing heavily from the domestic market to fulfill its infrastructural obligations and to pay off some debts. Economic analysts say this is a worrying situation because the government’s domestic borrowing will crowd the private sector out of the economy