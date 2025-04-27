Uganda SACCO members call for single regulatory authority and extended tax waivers

Members of the Uganda Cooperative Savings and Credit Union Ltd. are calling on the government to establish a single regulatory authority to oversee the operations of cooperatives. They believe this will strengthen the SACCO industry by fostering a combined effort and minimizing distractions.

This request was made during a meeting where East African Regional SACCO members gathered for a training session on SACCO sustainability.

They also urged the government to extend the period of tax waivers and tax exemptions to new SACCOs, allowing them time to stabilize in the industry.