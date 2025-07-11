Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Video

Uganda to provide free access to twice-yearly HIV prevention injection

About 17,000 people are set to benefit from free access to the long-acting HIV prevention injection, lenacapavir, which only needs to be administered twice a year. This follows a new agreement between the government and the Global Fund that will see the injection procured at a subsidized price compared to earlier reports. Under the arrangement, Uganda will use about $1.14 million from its existing Global Fund grant to kick-start the process and hopes to target more people depending on the availability of resources.

In the headlines