Video

Uganda turns to law reform commission for electoral reforms

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, says the government has resorted to using the Law Reform Commission to effect electoral reforms, as required by a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, rather than going through Parliament. He explained that the state had moved away from establishing the long-awaited Constitutional Review Commission. This decision comes after Parliament failed to allocate the necessary resources in time for its establishment.

In the headlines