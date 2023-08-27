Uganda wins both boys, girls Handball gold medals in East Africa Secondary School Games

Uganda clinched the gold medal in both boys' and girls' handball at the ongoing East Africa Secondary School Games in Huye, Rwanda.



Meanwhile, St. Noah Girls' School Zana advanced to the netball final alongside Kitende, having eliminated Buddo SS and Kawanda SS. However, St. Noah experienced defeat in the girls' 5x5 basketball semifinal against a Rwandan team. Additionally, they lost the girls' football semifinal to Kenya's Wiyeta with a score of two goals to one. Today's highlights from Huye encapsulate the excitement of these events.