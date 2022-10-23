Ugandan scientists develop cosmetics, pharmaceuticals from coffee

The Agricultural Scientists at the National Coffee Research Institute in Kituuza, Mukono district have started adding value to Uganda’s coffee in different unconventional ways. The NARO Scientists can now make Cosmetics from coffee. The products include Body Lotions, Body Creams, Lip Balms, Soap, aftershaves and Body Scrubs. Scientists can also make beer out of coffee. According to the scientists, the Innovations are in line with President Museveni’s call to have value added to coffee so that it can fetch more money for the Country instead of exporting it in a raw form.