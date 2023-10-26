Ugandan soldiers disarmed during land feud; army investigates

The army is investigating an incident in Kayunga on Monday where three soldiers were manhandled and disarmed by a group of residents during a land feud. Speaking to NTV, Maj. Charles Kabona, the First Division Public Relations officer, says the soldiers were guarding GM Company Ltd premises nearby and had intervened to defuse a situation that was allegedly getting out of hand. However, Kabona warns civilians against attempting to disarm an army officer because they have a right to self-defense.