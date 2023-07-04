Ugandan TikToker further remanded over ADF school attack remarks

Lugazi grade One magistrate Augustine Alule Koma has remanded Rasto Kalanzi, the man who claimed to be a member of the ADF rebel group in a viral TikTok video, last month.

The man, who appeared in court on Monday had hoped to secure bail, after confessing that the video was made in error.

However, the magistrate decided to remand him to Lugazi prisons until July 17 after failing to produce sureties.

Kalanzi, a boda boda rider based in Namengo, near Kawolo in Buikwe district, was charged with incitement to violence through TikTok as well as spreading malicious information. He denied the charges, leading the Magistrate to remand him. He also had no sureties to support his bail application.