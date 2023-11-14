Ugandan tourism delegation in Kenya for collaboration

A 200-member delegation of Ugandan tourism executives, led by Tourism State Minister Mugarura Bahinduka, Foreign Affairs State Minister John Mulimba, members of parliament, and tour operators, is gathering in Mombasa, Kenya, for the second Kenya Coast Tourism Meeting. The grand opening highlighted the significant deficit in numbers, with Uganda aiming to tap into Kenya coast's annual arrivals of over one million. A recent report from Uganda revealed that Kenya is the second-largest source market for tourists in the region, sending over 150,000 visitors to Uganda.