UNAIDs calls for youth involvement in HIV programmes

The United Nations Agency on AIDS (UNAIDS) has asked organizations and institutions that implement HIV/ AIDS programs to involve young people and vulnerable populations in the fight against the scourge if they want to have resulted in reducing new infections.The remarks were made during the Pre- International AIDS day celebrations events marked in Ntungamo municipality yesterday attended by the country director Ms. Jacqueline Makokha, the US deputy chief of mission, and The Uganda Aids commission Director General Dr. Nelson Musoba among others