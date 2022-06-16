Video

UNATU to meet education minister over arts teachers’ pay

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni will meet leaders of the Uganda National Teachers Union on Friday to seek solutions to teachers' grievances after they went on strike on Wednesday. The teachers say the government has failed to honour its end of the deal on their salaries after they have been promised an increment for years. The arts teachers described the increment of salaries for science teachers alone as discriminatory.

