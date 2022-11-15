UNATU wants primary schooling extended to eight years

The Uganda National Teachers' Union UNATU has proposed the extension of Primary learning from seven to eight years. According to the general secretary of UNATU Filbert Baguma, learners are joining primary schools at a young age and seven years are not enough to enable them to receive quality education.

In its proposal, UNATU wants primary education to be divided into three levels which are lower primary, transition classes and upper primary with learners joining the primary school at 5 years. The UNATU members presented their proposals to the Education policy review commission in Kampala