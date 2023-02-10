Underprivileged girl relies on benevolence of locals to excel in UCE

In Budaka district, Jemimmah a candidate in the just concluded Uganda Certificate of Education exams 2022, is one of many candidates filled with joy having scored 8 in 8. Her story is of a brilliant student, who benefited from the support of a good Samaritan after her father developed a mental health problem, while her mother became a housemaid. She excelled at P7 and obtained a bursary from senior one to senior four. However, she is uncertain as to how to proceed.