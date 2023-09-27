Understanding Human Fertility and Contraception

The factors controlling human fertility and the development of rational therapies to limit births are not necessarily more difficult to understand than the isolation and cure of bacterial diseases. The earliest insight into fertility regulation at the personal level dates back to the 13th century. The Cathar (or Albigensian) sect celebrated the sacrament shortly before death (the perfect, or eradication, hence the word heretic). However, World Contraception Day was first observed in 2007 on September 26 by ten worldwide family planning agencies to spread awareness about contraception and to help couples decide when they can start a family. To elaborate further on this topic, we have Lynda Birungi, a service provider from Reproductive Health Uganda."