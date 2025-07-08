Understanding NRM joint campaigns in party primaries

Hello
A retired Supreme Court judge, Prof Kanyeihamba lived with intensity. There was only a thin line between his anger and happiness
Village assemblies will start at 10am and end at 12 O’clock, followed by queuing behind the candidates at midday
Mr Odoi said the security agencies had also been deployed across the country to ensure the process runs without violence or intimidation