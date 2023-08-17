Understanding youths political perceptions

Many people believe that youth are leaders of tomorrow, however, they are leaders of today, and their unique experiences and different origins will help shape their political attitudes. Therefore, it is imperative they learn more about politics and get involved to channel their energies for positive change, thus, becoming vanguards for the promotion and protection of democracy. According to United Nations (UN) youth, the youth folks are up to one-fifth of the population of our world. The facts show that a younger generation's engagement is needful for greater democratic governance, we shall delve deeper into the consequences that can be birthed when this is unattended to, with me is Macxzzon Muhwezi - Member of NRM Youth League, Regina Grace Akullo - Youth, ActionAid, and Moses Lukanga Musanje - NUP chairperson, Njeru Municipality