UNEB postpones UCE transition examination

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has postponed the Uganda Certificate of Education Transition Examination from the initially scheduled timeframe in June and July to October and November this year. This is the same time the 2024 UCE examination will be held. The extension is meant to enable learners to prepare. The UCE examination 2023 marked the end of the old curriculum, and the current senior four candidates will be examined using the competence-based new lower secondary curriculum. This means that those who failed last year's examination and wish to repeat will have to sit the transition examination. UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo has said the registration process will also run alongside the normal registration for this year.