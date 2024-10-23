UNHCR urges Uganda to strengthen coordination in refugee fund management

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has urged Ugandan authorities to maintain structured coordination in managing donated funds to avoid jeopardizing future support. He emphasized that donors, including the World Bank, are prepared to provide additional funds for refugee relief, but require assurances of thorough internal coordination, transparency, and accountability. Grandi made these remarks during a high-level meeting with ministers and selected heads of government departments and agencies, hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister.