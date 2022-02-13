UNRA tasks contractor on Nityana-Mubende road repairs

Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Executive Director Allen Kagina has ordered contractors of the Mityana-Mubende road to undertake repair works on the road barely, four weeks after its official commissioning of works by the President. This follows the development of cracks and potholes on the road that was done by the contracted company. According to Kagina, all road construction contractors are enjoined by the contracts they sign to always rehabilitate the roads once they fall into disrepair. At a tune of Shs395b and construction works commenced in April of 2021.