Butambala RDC Sulaiman Bukya has asked all headteachers and teachers not to allow anybody who is not vaccinated to access school premises as soon as schools re-open for the first term. In a meeting with headteachers to discuss a proper and safe way of reopening schools in Butambala, the RDC asked them to be vigilant and implement all standard operating procedures in order to prevent learners from contracting covid-19.