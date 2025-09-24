UPC presidential bid: Jimmy Akena vows to fight to the end

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is the sixth candidate to be nominated
Decries the continued detention of Besigye and NUP supporters without trial
“We shall be unveiling a comprehensive and detailed roadmap that is set to begin on September 29"