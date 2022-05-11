UPDF apologise over conduct of errant soldier who attacked traffic officer

The Army says it is investigating an incident in which a UPDF military police officer assaulted a traffic police officer who was on duty at Mukwano Mall in down-town Kampala. Social Media videos show a military police soldier dragging a traffic police officer by the collar, for allegedly holding the military vehicle in traffic. Army Spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulayigye described the incident as regrettable but added that drivers of military generals are under orders not to keep senior army officers in traffic for too long, for security reasons.