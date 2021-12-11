UPDF, FARDC clear roads to get to ADF camps in eastern DRC

The UPDF and Congolese troops are clearing the road between the Busunga border and Semliki bridge to get to the hideouts of the Allied Democratic Forces who they are after. Col. James Kasule told NTV that this will give the troops access to Madina and Beni so that they can begin the ground assault against the ADF who are blamed for bomb attacks on Kampala. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that the terrain in which the soldiers are operating is rough.