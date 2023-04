The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has burnt fishing nets at Ddimo landing site in Kyesiiga Sub County in an operation to impound illegal fishing nets in Masaka district. Among what was impounded at Kokota, Bungulu, are nets and mono-filaments. According to the Fisheries officer in charge of operations in the districts of Masaka and Kyotera Bernard Baingana, the number of illegal fishing is expected to fall.