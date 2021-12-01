UPDF IN DRC: Understanding what is at stake for Uganda’s security
With the UPDF already carrying out joint operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo to flush out the Allied Democratic Forces, the questions is whether the Ugandan army learned from its past mistakes which resulted in a $4.3 billion fine by the International Court of Justice. The fine was a reparations payment for Uganda's role in the conflicts in Ituri province. NTV’s Ali Mivule spoke to Professor Solomon Asiimwe an international relations expert.