The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have ordered at least 40,000 illegal settlers to vacate contested land in Apaa following fresh tribal clashes that broke out last week in the area.

On Tuesday, Brig Michael Kabango, the UPDF 4th Division commander, told thousands of locals at Zoka C Centre in Adjumani District that those who illegally settled inside the contested area between 2014 and 2023, will be forcibly evicted by the army.