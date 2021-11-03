URA transfers vehicle registration responsibility to transport ministry
Uganda Revenue Authority has completed the transfer of registration of vehicles to the ministry of works and transport. URA now remains responsible for motor vehicle customs clearance and first-time registration. In March last year, the tax body had handed over the warehouse and database for Motor Vehicle Registration records. Today, Works and Transport Minister Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala said the move will ease vehicle monitoring and let URA concentrate on tax collection.