The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has revealed that it halted VAT collection through the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solutions (EFRIS) system after last year’s traders’ industrial action. However, the agency has now resumed sensitisation efforts to improve compliance. URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi told MPs that more traders are registering for the system as the authority defends its 2025/2026 budget of Shs764 billion.