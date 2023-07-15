UWA calls for more protection of chimps

Uganda Wildlife Authority has moved to raise awareness of the conservation of chimpanzees.

The call came as conservationists marked the World Chimpanzee day at Ngamba Island in Mukono.

The conservationists are also calling for more measures to end human and wildlife conflicts, to preserve more of the endangered species.

According to the Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda is home to 5,000 chimpanzees, which are too few. However, Ngamba Islands is a sanctuary to 52 chimpanzees.