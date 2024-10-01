UWA opposes waiving tariffs for travelers using Murchison Falls Park route
Legislators from Northern Uganda have renewed calls for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to waive tariffs for travelers using the Murchison Falls National Park route, following the closure of the Karuma Bridge for a three-month rehabilitation. This route has become the primary alternative for those traveling to Lira and beyond. Led by Kilak South County MP Gilbert Olanya, the group is currently camped in Packwach to protest against the tariffs, which they argue impose a financial burden on ordinary citizens.
Despite these appeals, UWA has stated that it has no plans to waive the fees, emphasizing that free access is available via the 30-kilometer Tangi-Bugungu route. The tariffs remain optional for tourists at the main entry point at the Kichumbanyobo gate.