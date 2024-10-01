UWA opposes waiving tariffs for travelers using Murchison Falls Park route

Legislators from Northern Uganda have renewed calls for the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to waive tariffs for travelers using the Murchison Falls National Park route, following the closure of the Karuma Bridge for a three-month rehabilitation. This route has become the primary alternative for those traveling to Lira and beyond. Led by Kilak South County MP Gilbert Olanya, the group is currently camped in Packwach to protest against the tariffs, which they argue impose a financial burden on ordinary citizens.