VACCINE RESEARCH: Regional Ebola and Covid vaccine trials show promise
Uganda virus Reseache institute, the Ministry of Health and partners are undertaking research on vaccine trial, response and uptake in two countries of Kenya and Uganda. According to the UVRI, vaccines both for Ebola and Covid 19 among others in trials have exhibited different progress results according to the community, age, and weather patterns. Researchers say they want to study the four factors to have effective vaccine manufacture in response to outbreaks in the region.