VIce-chancellor admits Kyambogo lecturers are owed UGX6.5 billion

Kyambogo University has admitted that it is owed UGX 6.5 billion by its part-time lecturers. University Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka noted that the money would be cleared in due course. Meanwhile, Kyambogo University has rejected claims that it is running illegal learning centers in Bushenyi and Soroti, as well as other campuses at Amurasi PTC in Masindi, former Kabwangasi PTC in Butebo and the former Bukedea PTC. This follows a concern raised by a concerned citizen to the National Council for Higher Education.