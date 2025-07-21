Viola Namanya wins NRM Ntungamo Woman MP seat

A 24-year-old, Viola Namanya, is still on cloud nine after she defeated seven other candidates, including the incumbent Josyline Bata Kamateneti, to emerge as the NRM party flagbearer for the Ntungamo District Woman MP position. Namanya was declared the winner with 59,000 votes, ahead of Kamateneti. Other candidates included Glorious Kamayangi, Shamirah Mugarura, Agather Nyamate Muhigira, Patience Amanya Bikashaga, and Silvia Turyabitunga. Namanya, who graduated in Law in 2023, is the daughter of a former police officer who died in an accident in Ntungamo in 2022. Her entry into politics and subsequent victory surprised many, as she only started her campaign in June, while the other candidates had been campaigning for over three years.