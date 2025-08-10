Hello

Video

Violence risks and security measures ahead of 2026 elections | TALK OF THE NATION

On Friday, Army Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye warned individuals and groups against engaging in electoral violence ahead of next year’s general elections.

He emphasized that the military is prepared to use necessary force against anyone who incites or participates in violence.

His warning came in response to the unrest witnessed during the recent NRM primaries for flag bearers competing in various elective positions.

Timothy Chemonges, a policy analyst and Executive Director at the Centre for Policy Analysis joined us for this discussion.

