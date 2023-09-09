Virtual Digital Skills Academy intended to foster digital skills among youths

The State Minister for Information, Communication, Technology, and National Guidance, Joyce Ssebuggwawo, stated that the government is committed to fostering innovation by providing citizens with opportunities to embrace technology.

She was at the Kiwanga ATC Digital Community Center, where she launched the Virtual Digital Skills Academy.

The academy aims to bridge the gap between high demand and low supply by offering access to digital and financial skills training for youth. The center will provide career guidance and digital training courses, enabling learners to pursue specialized career goals in digital and finance.