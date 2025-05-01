Voters’ register display smooth, says Electoral Commission

The Member of Parliament for Mawokota South, Yusuf Nsibambi, has threatened to go to court, accusing the Electoral Commission of denying people access to the voters' register when they attempt to verify their registration status. He also accuses the Commission of inflating numbers in the register and failing to gazette over 600 polling stations, a move he says will disenfranchise thousands of Ugandans. In response, the Electoral Commission has stated that it is following the law at every step, including the reinstatement of over 600 polling stations that had not been captured earlier.