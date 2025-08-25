Wanyoto’s opponent declares to run as an independent

Post NRM primaries election, Sarah Wansagali Kanaabi, after losing the NRM primaries to Lydia Wanyoto, has announced she will run as an independent for the Mbale City Woman MP seat, citing electoral irregularities and claiming the results were rigged.

While pledging loyalty to NRM, she criticised its flawed processes and said she was encouraged by party leaders and the president to contest independently. Backed by supporters citing election malpractice and internal divisions, Wansagali joins fellow independent Connie Galiwango in challenging NRM's Wanyoto.