WATCH: Will Mao bring Uganda to its negotiating table?

In July last year, the Democratic Party entered into a cooperation agreement with the ruling party, NRM. The deal which saw DP leader, Norbert Mao join the government as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister centred around a national dialogue, a new constitution and a peaceful transition of presidential power, which has eluded Uganda since independence. But to achieve these important milestones, Norbert Mao will need to bring to the table a political elite that is sharply divided. The opposition accuses the government he now is a part of, of arrests, detention, kidnaps, mismanagement of the economy and intolerance and in turn, the government accuses the opposition of ideological disorientation and tribal politics.