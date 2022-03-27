What is really behind Among, Zaake public embrace?

The ceremony leading up to the election of a New Speaker in Anita Among also featured a little talked about, but an important incident. It was thought that Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, was at odds with the speaker. However, when the two met, they actually greeted and hugged indicating none of them had hard feelings that were expressed in parliament, a fortnight ago. As ALI MIVULE reports, Zaake now says he doesn’t keep grudges but maintains he didn’t support Among's race for the speakership.