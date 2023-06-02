What is UPDF's future in Somalia?

Uncertainty surrounds the extent of damage and casualties suffered by UPDF in Al Shabab's attack on their base in Buulo Marer, Somalia. The incident fuels discussions on UPDF's stay in Somalia and the potential for peacekeeping to establish a stable state. how much more damage and casualties can Uganda’s army incur in the seemingly unending conflict? On The Spot hosted UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye and Simon Mulongo, former Deputy Head of AMISOM, for insights.