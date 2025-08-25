Hello

What next after CHAN ?Key lessons for Uganda cranes and LOC ahead of AFCON|MorningAtNTV

We broke down the Uganda Cranes’ journey in this year’s tournament, including their narrow loss to Senegal and what it revealed about their strengths and gaps ahead of AFCON. We also looked at how EAC hosts performed in the group stages and the key lessons for teams and organizers.

Joining me were Clive Kyazze from CK Sports, Paul Mukatabala, FUFA’s National Teams Officer, and Felix Kwame Manyindo from NMGU Sports as we unpacked the tactical, strategic, and organizational takeaways Uganda must leverage for AFCON success. 


