What the auditor general's report signals for Uganda's economy

Every January, Parliament receives the Auditor General's report on the audited accounts of the government for the previous financial year. The report includes audit findings on government consolidated financial statements and the financial performance of public corporations, state enterprises, and companies in which the government has controlling interests. Auditor General John Muwanga disclosed that his office conducted a special audit of the salary payroll and validation of government employees in February 2023, covering a total of 367 entities. These include 162 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), 176 Local Governments, and 29 other government organizations. To discuss the details of the report, we have Julius Mukunda - Executive Director, CSBAG, John Walugembe - Executive Director, FSMES, and Allana Kembabazi - Programme Manager, ISER.